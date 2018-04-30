FACT mix 651: Air Max ’97

Thrilling blends from Melbourne’s finest club export.

Melbourne’s Oliver van der Lugt is one of experimental club music’s most prolific artists. Over the past five years, van der Lugt has stitched grime, Jersey club and other hyper-localized genres into a dense collage he’s previously called “oblique club trax”, appearing on Liminal Sounds, NLV Records, Sound Pellegrino and his own DECISIONS label.

June 1 sees the release of van der Lugt’s debut album, Nacre. Written between Melbourne and Berlin and mixed in Mexico City, where he spent the second half of 2017, the album is said to be a reflection of his globetrotting lifestyle over the past few years, showcasing “a broader spectrum of Air Max ’97 sonics than ever before.”

Having been fans of Air Max ’97 for several years, we thought it was high time to get a FACT mix from the producer and DJ. It doesn’t disappoint: as well as tracks from contemporaries Aïsha Devi, LOFT and Abyss X, it’s packed with blends, bootlegs and edits of favorites from Cardi B, Ariana Grande and even Mel C. Just make sure to stick around for the t.A.T.u. remix.

Tracklist:

Aïsha Devi – Intentional Dreams

Jikuroux – Themed Break

Björk x M.E.S.H. – Undo x Coercer (Avbvrn Bootleg)

Nar – Azan (Air Max ’97 Remix)

Kelela – ONANONANO (Goro Edit)

Tendryl – Wot

SCAM – HOST

chunyin – 王權 Tyrian

Air Max ’97 – Profanations

Untold – Tear Up The Club

Melanie C – I Turn To You (Hex Hector Echo-Pella)

Oroboro – Life Drain

DJ Nigga Fox – Maria Costa

Air Max ’97 – Serac

Ariana Grande – Let Me Love You (Air Max ’97 Liquid DnG edit)

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow (Corin edit)

Abyss X – Humiliation

LOFT – for the hyde for the flesh for the possibility of a new day

Emily Glass – GIRL

Venus Ex Machina – Blood Moon

t.A.T.u. – All The Things She Said (Air Max ’97 Rerun)

