Chromatics share new track ‘Black Walls’

Chromatics have shared a new track and video called ‘Black Walls’.

The song is taken from the Portland band’s long-awaited new LP, Dear Tommy. An exact release date has yet to be confirmed, but the album is due to land in the autumn on Italians Do It Better.

Dear Tommy is Chromatics’ fifth LP and the follow-up to 2013’s Cherry. Dear Tommy was initially announced back in 2014, but the album was delayed by a “near death experience” suffered by band member Johnny Jewel.

Last year, Chromatics appeared on an episode of Twin Peaks to perform their 2015 track ‘Shadow’ at the show’s Roadhouse venue. ‘Shadow’ is due to feature on Dear Tommy.

