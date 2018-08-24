Watch exclusive live sessions from Berlin Atonal 2018

Exclusive transmissions beamed directly from the control room of former power station Kraftwerk.

The 2018 edition of Berlin Atonal is in full swing and yet, a mere two days into the five-day marathon of experimental electronics, the festival has already seen some truly impressive performances.

With jaw-dropping audiovisual shows from Gábor Lázár and Lanark Artefax, masterful sets from Lena Willikens and Batu, as well as FACT favorites Caterina Barbieri, Objekt and object blue still to play, we’re honestly having a hard time keeping up.

For those of you not at Atonal this weekend, FACT present three exclusive live sessions from some of our favourite acts on the bill this year, improbable avant-garde jazz-rap fusion duo Killer-Oma, New York based musician and artist Hiro Kone and experimental club producer object blue.

Check out all the live streams below, and be sure to head to the FACT Instagram for more coverage of Berlin Atonal over the weekend.

