Danish duo Code Walk announce debut EP for Peder Mannerfelt Produktion

By , Jan 26 2019

Photograph by: Stephanie Stål

“A perfect balance of attitude, speed and atmosphere.”

Peder Mannerfelt has announced the first release of 2019 for his Peder Mannerfelt Produktion label.

The Distance EP by Copenhagen duo Code Walk – who have previously collaborated with
Smerz – is out February 15. The press release describes the EP as “a perfect balance of attitude, speed and atmosphere.”

Listen to after-hours belter, ‘Touch’, and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Last year, Boston producer Isabella dropped Whistle, her debut 12″ EP for the label.

Tracklist:

A1 – ‘Distance’
A2 – ‘Touch’
A3 – ‘Streak’
B1 – ‘Red’
B2 – ‘The Same As Me’
B3 – ‘Monitor’

Listen next: FACT mix 548: Peder Mannerfelt

