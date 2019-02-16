Robert Hood to release new EP Reflector / Rotate

Via his own M-Plant label.

Robert Hood is set to release a new EP.

Out March 22 on his label M-Plant, Reflector / Rotate sees Hood “back in full minimal techno mode”, according to the press release.

Check out the artwork below and listen to a clip of “peak-time” cut ‘Reflector’, which gives “plenty of big room punch”.

Earlier this month, Tresor released a special 25th anniversary reissue of Hood’s seminal 1994 album, Internal Empire.

