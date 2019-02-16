Robert Hood to release new EP Reflector / Rotate

By , Feb 16 2019

Photograph by: Rik Moran

Via his own M-Plant label.

Robert Hood is set to release a new EP.

Out March 22 on his label M-Plant, Reflector / Rotate sees Hood “back in full minimal techno mode”, according to the press release.

Check out the artwork below and listen to a clip of “peak-time” cut ‘Reflector’, which gives “plenty of big room punch”.

Earlier this month, Tresor released a special 25th anniversary reissue of Hood’s seminal 1994 album, Internal Empire.

Read next: Deep inside: February 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Robert Hood’s Internal Empire to be reissued on Tresor

Jan 21 2019

Robert Hood's Internal Empire to be reissued on Tresor
Tresor to reissue seminal techno albums from Drexciya, Jeff Mills, Juan Atkins and more

Oct 29 2018

Tresor to reissue seminal techno albums from Drexciya, Jeff...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+