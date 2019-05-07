Errorsmith, Renick Bell and Nene H rework Eomac on Reconnect Remixes

Listen to Errorsmith’s frenetic take on ‘Transmutation, Redemption, Forgiveness’ now.

Artists including Errorsmith, Renick Bell and Nene H have contributed remixes of tracks taken from Eomac’s recent album Reconnect.

Selecting producers from a variety of different shades of the electronic music spectrum, the Lakker producer’s punishing percussive sound is reworked in seven separate directions by a diverse cast of collaborators.

<a href="http://eotrax.bandcamp.com/album/reconnect-remixes">Reconnect Remixes by Eomac</a>

Reconnect was released last year on Eotrax, and explored the Irish producer’s interest in ecstatic dances and reconnecting with nature. Since then, Eomac has collaborated with Dara Smith, aka Arad, for a new project as Lakker, Época.

Reconnect Remixes arrives on June 14 via Eotrax and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Transmutation, Redemption, Forgiveness (Errorsmith Remix)’

02.​ ‘Resist All Dogma (Kyoka Remix)’

03. ​‘Ready to Die (LAIR Remix)’

04.​ ​‘Lower Your Gaze (Renick Bell Remix​)’

05. ​‘Denounce Everything (Nene H Remix)’

06. ​‘Fall, Rise (Okkre ‘rush RISE’ Remix)’

07. ​‘Being, Not Object (Eomac VIP)’

08. ​‘Language Has Failed Us (Dylan Henner Remix)’

