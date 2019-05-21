City & i.o. marry metal with free jazz on Spirit Volume

Listen to a frazzled new track, ‘Anxiety Object’, now.

Halcyon Veil affiliate City and multi-instrumentalist i.o. have joined forces to release a collaborative album on PTP.

Spirit Volume sees City, aka producer and guitarist Will Ballantyne, marrying his brutalising industrial sound with i.o.’s highly technical percussion for an album that is equal parts metal, free jazz, noise and ambient. Listen to the frazzled ‘Anxiety Object’, now.

PTP has had a great run of releases this year, with both 9T Antiope’s Nocebo and Dis Fig’s PURGE landing on the New York-based label. Both albums were included on our list of the best albums of the year so far.

Spirit Volume arrives on June 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Anxiety Object’

02. ‘Faith’

03. ‘Fatal Flower’

04. ‘Bitter’

05. ‘Churchlight’

06. ‘Markerlight’

07. ‘Mirage’

08. ‘YS’ [Feat. x/o]

09. ‘Forever an Image’

