Dance System celebrates 909 Day with ‘909 Revolution’

By , Sep 9 2019
909 Revolution'

Photograph by: Press

Happy 909 Day!

Dance System, the house-focused production alias of Night Slugs co-founder James Connolly (L-Vis 1990), has released a new track to celebrate September 9, known by synth nerds everywhere as 909 Day.

‘909 Revolution’ is Connolly’s ode to Roland’s TR-909, the drum machine beloved by classic house producers, vintage hip hop heads and techno pioneers alike – listen below.

Connolly revived his Dance System alias earlier this year with Wind ‘Em Up, which was released on Monkeytown Records back in April.

More recently, Connolly appeared in a killer episode of Against The Clock, chopping up The Cool Notes’ ‘You’re Never Too Young’ into an infectious house banger in just 10 minutes. The final result was so good that he released ‘Get It On’ a few weeks later.

‘909 Revolution’ is out now. Happy 909 Day!

Read next: Celebrate techno’s favourite drum machine with an exclusive playlist of TR-909 classics

