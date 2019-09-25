Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron announce new album, Lost Wisdom Pt. 2

The sequel to their 2008 LP.

Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron have announced a new collaborative album, Lost Wisdom Pt. 2, and shared its first single, ‘Love Without Possession’.

The LP is a sequel to the duo’s 2008 album Lost Wisdom. “She has been my favorite singer since 1993 when I first heard her band Eric’s Trip and subsequently devoted my life to music and art,” Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum said in a statement. In the statement, he also referred to the 2016 death of his wife as well as to his marriage to and separation from Michelle Williams.

“Knowing that anyone with internet access might have questions about my specifics, I don’t want to say anything personal that isn’t already in the songs,” he wrote. “My fingers are crossed that when I push them out to sea they will be met with calm humane understanding. That’s what they’re about after all.” Read the full statement below.

Elverum and Doiron will support the album with a North American tour later this year, in what a press release calls “the only performance of this album’s material for the foreseeable future.” Find those dates below, along with the album art and tracklist.

Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 is out November 8 on Elverum’s P.W. Elverum & Sun label. It follows Mount Eerie studio albums A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only, and live album (after).

Tour dates:

Nov 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral

Dec 03 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

Dec 04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Dec 06 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Temple at Hollywood Forever

Dec 08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dec 09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Dec 10 – Columbus, OH @ Via Vecchia

Dec 11 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

Dec 13 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Dec 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Dec 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Sanctuary

Dec 16 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Statement:

What is it about a bonfire? The flames are charismatic and dance, the sparks billow and flicker off. But what is beneath? In smoldering embers that stay alive until the next morning there is a slow endlessness. The flashing whims of light and dark pass by without stopping, but the glowing coals beneath the action offer a new perspective. Something approaching permanence in the relentlessly impermanent world. In all these years of making up songs, the aim has always been to just say the thing as directly as possible. Name it, don’t decorate. Nonetheless, what has come out has often appeared as billowing clouds of metaphor and half-formed feelings. Then in the shadow of close real death in 2016 I made a couple of records that managed a little better to speak directly. The terror in opening up so unreservedly to an abstract public was blown away by the higher stakes of actual death. Nothing stops changing. Love returned. With this love came a new understanding of the weird balances between real life and art projects, between home and exposure. I moved into a new world and happily angled the work inward, keeping more quiet. But nothing stops changing. It didn’t work out and I had to move again. Finding myself staring into another fire, disoriented by the changes, these songs came out. I hoped to write songs about the smoldering foundation beneath all of this surface chaos, a love that doesn’t die, songs beyond mere sorrow. If I again mined the circumstances of my life for these words, I tried to do it with liberation in mind for everyone. I tried to make songs that did not rely at all on who I am or who I am singing about. “The song, not the singer” is my guide, even while singing inescapably as and about myself. Knowing that anyone with internet access might have questions about my specifics, I don’t want to say anything personal that isn’t already in the songs. My fingers are crossed that when I push them out to sea they will be met with calm humane understanding. That’s what they’re about after all. In a grab for deeper continuity, I called and asked Julie Doiron if she could join me in the recording. She has been my favorite singer since 1993 when I first heard her band Eric’s Trip and subsequently devoted my life to music and art. This 26 year path from teenage obsession to collaborator has made me feel very fortunate. We made another record in 2008 called Lost Wisdom, more flames, more love, more turmoil. Now we get to do some more singing and playing together. In 2019 life on earth can feel insane, but in the early hours before the sun comes up, I look out and the world is blank. Everyone deserves liberation, and as the sky gets blue and loud with the day I try to remember this blank peace and I hope that it will stay with us into the wild arriving future. – Phil Elverum

Sept. 5th, 2019

Read next: Mount Eerie’s ‘Ravens’ video is an unflinching look at grief