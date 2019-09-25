Peach Discs launches white label series with two-tracker from TH

The “slightly mysterious” producer comes through with two trippy house tracks.

Shanti Celeste and Gramrcy’s Peach Discs has launched a new white label series.

First up is the “slightly mysterious” TH, who contributes two trippy house excursions – listen to the A-side now.

The release follows Soba Dance, a collaborative EP from Shanti and Hodge, and a new 12” from Call Super, both of which were released on Peach Discs earlier this year.

PDWL001 will be available in all good records shops this October. To celebrate, Shanti Celeste, Gramrcy and TH will all play an in-store at Rush Hour Records in Amsterdam on October 16.

