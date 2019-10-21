News I By I 21.10.19

Björk, Glasser and more remix Fever Ray on new album

Plunge Remix follows The Knife vocalist’s 2017 solo album.

Fever Ray will release a remix album of her 2017 album Plunge later this year.

Plunge Remix features 18 tracks and will be sold in double-vinyl, CD and digital formats via Rabid Records. The compilation includes previously released reinterpretations from Björk (‘This Country Makes It Hard to Fuck’), Aasthma (‘Musn’t Hurry’) and DJ Marfox (‘Plunge’). Others featured on the album include Glasser, Dinamarca, Tzusing, Paula Temple and Fever Ray’s The Knife partner, Olof Dreijer.

According to the label, “Remixers were chosen with the goal of creating music for Fever Ray to dance to.”

Plunge Remix will be released on December 13. Listen to Glasser’s remix of ‘Falling’ below and also check out the cover artwork and complete tracklisting.

Vinyl tracklist:

01. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Tami T Remix)’
02. ‘IDK About You (Bunny Michael Remix)’
03. ‘Plunge (Faka Remix)’
04. ‘Wanna Sip (Olof Dreijer Remix)’
05. ‘Falling (Glasser Remix)’
06. ‘Wanna Sip (Sissel Wincent Remix)’
07. ‘This Country (Paula Temple’s DESTROY Remix)’
08. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Aasthma’s Remix)’
09. ‘Plunge (DJ Marfox Remix)’
10. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Tzusing Remix)’

CD tracklist:

01. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Tami T Remix)’
02. ‘To The Moon And Back (Los XL Remix)’
03. ‘Wanna Sip (Olof Dreijer Remix)’
04. ‘Falling (Glasser Remix)’
05. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Dinamarca Remix)’
06. ‘To The Moon And Back (Jowaa Remix)’
07. ‘Wanna Sip (Sissel Wincent Remix)’
08. ‘IDK About You (Bunny Michael Remix)’
09. ‘To The Moon And Back (NAR Remix)’
10. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Lao Remix)’
11. ‘This Country Makes It Hard TO Fuck (Björk Remix)’
12. ‘IDK About You (rip ME reWORK)’
13. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Tzusing Remix)’
14. ‘Plunge (Faka Remix)’
15. ‘I’m Not Done (Still Not Done Mix)’
16. ‘This Country (Paula Temple’s DESTROY Remix)’
17. ‘Plunge (DJ Marfox Remix)’
18. ‘I’m Not Done (Still Not Done Dancing Mix)’

Digital tracklist:

01. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Tami T Remix)’
02. ‘To The Moon And Back (Los XL Remix)’
03. ‘Wanna Sip (Olof Dreijer Remix)’
04. ‘Falling (Glasser Remix)’
05. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Dinamarca Remix)’
06. ‘To The Moon And Back (Jowaa Remix)’
07. ‘Wanna Sip (Sissel Wincent Remix)’
08. ‘IDK About You (Bunny Michael Remix)’
09. ‘To The Moon And Back (NAR Remix)’
10. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Lao Remix)’
11. ‘This Country Makes It Hard TO Fuck (Björk Remix)’
12. ‘IDK About You (rip ME reWORK)’
13. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Tzusing Remix)’
14. ‘Plunge (Faka Remix)’
15. ‘I’m Not Done (Still Not Done Mix)’
16. ‘This Country (Paula Temple’s DESTROY Remix)’
17. ‘Plunge (DJ Marfox Remix)’
18. ‘I’m Not Done (Still Not Done Dancing Mix)’
19. ‘Mustn’t Hurry (Aasthma’s Remix)’
20. ‘This Country (Paula Temple’s INSTRUMENTAL Version)’
21. ‘To The Moon And Back (Los XL Extended Remix)’

