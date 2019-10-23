Overmono announces new EP, Poly011

News I By I 23.10.19

The Russell brothers’ first release this year.

Overmono will release a new EP next week on its Poly Kicks label.

The UK duo, consisting of Tessela and Truss (AKA brothers Ed and Tom Russell), announced the news earlier today (October 23) on Facebook. Poly011 is the pair’s first release in 2019 following last year’s Raft Living EP and an EP for Whities. It features artwork by Heikki Lotvonen.

Ahead of Poly011‘s November 1 release, the duo has shared its A-side ‘Le Tigre’, an absolute bouncer of a joint that sits just below boiling throughout its six-minute duration. “Nearly finished us off trying to nail the mix of Le Tigre…” writes Truss on Twitter. “Not sure why but it was a tricky bastard to get right.”

Back in January, Poly Kicks released the debut record from mysterious “newcomer and friend” Glyn Hendry.


Tracklist:

01. ‘Le Tigre’
02. ‘Salt Mix’

