News I By I 25.10.19

Burial looks back over his catalog on Tunes 2011-2019

Tunes 2011-2019

Photo by: Press

Selections from the last eight years of his EP releases, sequenced by Burial himself.

Since his landmark 2007 album Untrue, the musical output of William Emmanuel Bevan, aka Burial, has taken the form of a slew of EPs released between 2011 with Street Halo, up until this year with Claustro / State Forest, most of which have been released on the indomitable Hyperdub.

To mark 15 years of the London label, Burial has selected his favorite “tunes” from these EPs and sequenced them into a full-length compilation, Tunes 2011-2019. The collection of tracks will span over two CDs, recontextualizing Bevan’s work beyond the EP format, or at the very least providing a decent length release to stick on while playing the latest From Software game.

This year Burial remixed Luke Slater’s 1997 track ‘Love’ and reunited with The Bug for the second release from their collaborative project Flame. He also, notably, did not play at Hyperdub’s 15th birthday rave. The “unannounced old friend of the label and South London legend” that went back to back with Kode9 turned out to be Deep Medi boss and DMZ co-founder Mala.

Tunes 2011-2019 arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

CD1:

01. ‘State Forest’
02. ‘Beachfires’
03. ‘Subtemple’
04. ‘Young Death’
05. ‘Nightmarket’
06. ‘Hiders’
07. ‘Come Down To us’
08. ‘Claustro’
09. ‘Rival Dealer’

CD2:

01. ‘Kindred’
02. ‘Loner’
03. ‘Ashtray Wasp’
04. ‘Rough Sleeper’
05. ‘Truant’
06. ‘Street Halo’
07. ‘Stolen Dog’
08. ‘NYC’

Read next: Burial interview – The elusive dubstep master on making music to get lost in

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp