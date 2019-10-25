Listen to ‘Shots’, featuring P Money, now.

Jubilee has enlisted the talents of Maluca, IQ and P Money for her second album, Call For Location.

Inspired by the rave hotlines of the producer’s youth and following a period of extensive touring, the new album features a collection of club bangers designed to be played late and loud.

<a href="http://jubilee.bandcamp.com/album/call-for-location">Call For Location by Jubilee</a> Jubilee has released three singles from the album throughout 2019, ‘Mami’, featuring Maluca, ‘Fulla Curve’, featuring IQ and ‘Shots’, featuring P Money.

Call For Location arrives on November 1 via Mixpak and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘WYA’

02. ‘Mami’ (feat. Maluca)

03. ‘Daylight Ravings’

04. ‘Fulla Curve’ (feat. IQ)

05. ‘Call For Location’

06. ‘I Don’t Think So’

07. ‘Limit’

08. ‘Shots’ (feat. P Money)

09. ‘Liquid Liner’

10. ‘Disconnected’

11. ‘Let Go’

