Jubilee has enlisted the talents of Maluca, IQ and P Money for her second album, Call For Location.
Inspired by the rave hotlines of the producer’s youth and following a period of extensive touring, the new album features a collection of club bangers designed to be played late and loud.
Jubilee has released three singles from the album throughout 2019, ‘Mami’, featuring Maluca, ‘Fulla Curve’, featuring IQ and ‘Shots’, featuring P Money.
Call For Location arrives on November 1 via Mixpak and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘WYA’
02. ‘Mami’ (feat. Maluca)
03. ‘Daylight Ravings’
04. ‘Fulla Curve’ (feat. IQ)
05. ‘Call For Location’
06. ‘I Don’t Think So’
07. ‘Limit’
08. ‘Shots’ (feat. P Money)
09. ‘Liquid Liner’
10. ‘Disconnected’
11. ‘Let Go’
