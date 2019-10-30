Sissel Wincent launches KBK REC label with HUUMO EP

“If I can dance to it, then it’s HUUMO.”

Swedish producer Sissel Wincent is launching her own label, KBK REC, which stands for “Kör Bara Kör” (“Go Just Go”).

To kick things off multi-disciplinary artist HUUMO, aka Andreas Huumonen, delivers a cacophonous four-track EP, Stress Lust, which is the result of a return to making music following a two-month hiatus.

“I’m drawn to the more obscure sounds that I came up with in the process of just messing around with an instrument or sampling”, he explains. “It’s like a fun challenge taking the noisy stuff and turning it into a beat or an atmosphere. To simplify: If I can dance to it, then it’s HUUMO.”

Earlier this year Sissel Wincent released the Assorted Lights EP on SHXCXCHCXSH’s Rösten label. She also contributed a banging remix of Peder Mannerfelt’s track ‘Sissel & Bass’, which, evidently, was inspired by Wincent herself.

Stress Lust arrives via KBK REC on November 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Be My Dance’

02. ‘Fortune Cookie’

03. ‘Strategy’

04. ‘Stress Lust’

