Frank Ocean shares new single ‘In My Room’

Frank Ocean has dropped a surprise new single.

‘In My Room’ is the second new track from Ocean this year, following last month’s ‘DHL’. Listen to the track here and see the artwork below. It’s currently only available via Apple Music.

Last month, Ocean also announced the release of two vinyl-only singles, ‘Cayenado’ and ‘Dear April’. His last full-length project, Blonde, came out in 2016.

