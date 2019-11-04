Sega Bodega is horny and petty on new single, ‘U Suck’

The first taste of his forthcoming debut album.

Sega Bodega has dropped his first track of 2019, a misanthropic ode to the hate-fuck, ‘U Suck’.

The new song is the first taste of his forthcoming debut album, and is his first release since last year’s self*care EP. Watch the accompanying video, directed by Glasgow filmmaker Bryan M. Ferguson, now.

The new track follows a slew of production work from Sega Bodega for acts like Col3trane, Cosima, oklou and Shygirl, with whom he made the tracks ‘UCKERS’ and ‘BB’.

‘U Suck’ is out now, on NUXXE.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2019