News I By I 05.11.19

Clipping. and Shabazz Palaces dive into Drexciyan lore on ‘Aquacode Databreaks’

Aquacode Databreaks'

Photo by: Cristina Bercovitz

Taken from The Deep, a 12″ release inspired by the afrofuturist mythology of Drexciya.

Sub Pop’s foremost experimental hip hop collectives, Clipping. and Shabazz Palaces, have teamed up for a release inspired by Detroit electro icons Drexciya.

‘Aquacode Databreaks’, which really could be the title of a Neptune’s Lair bonus track, is taken from The Deep, a 12″ release featuring three tracks inspired by the afrofuturist mythology created by James Stinson and Gerald Donald.

According to Stinson and Donald, ‘Drexciya’ was an underwater country founded by the water-breathing, unborn children of pregnant African women thrown overboard while crossing the Atlantic on slave ships.

Clipping.’s track ‘The Deep’, which was commissioned for a This American Life episode in 2017 and from which the 12″ takes its name, follows this same mythology. ‘Aquacode Databreaks’ and a third track, ‘Drownt’, make up the rest of the release, which follows Clipping.’s horrorcore-influenced album There Existed an Addiction to Blood.

‘Aquacode Databreaks’ is out now. The Deep arrives on November 29, on Sub Pop.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – September 2019

