Following remixes by Yamaneko and object blue.

The next installment of Murlo’s ongoing Dolos: Flashbacks series arrives courtesy of Fractal Fantasy founders Zora Jones and Sinjin Hawke.

The production duo send the track ‘End Of The Road’ into space, combining vocal chops with pulsating bass to create a sci-fi club banger.

The remix follows previous contributions from Yamaneko and object blue. New installments in the Dolos: Flashbacks series will be released throughout the remainder of 2019.

‘End Of The Road (Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones’ Flashback)’ is out now.

