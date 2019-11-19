Amnesia Scanner join forces with Lalita for ‘AS Acá’

Accompanied by some terrifying visuals.

Amnesia Scanner, the production duo of Martti Kalliala and Ville Haimala, have enlisted the talents of Peruvian artist Lalita for a new track, ‘AS Acá’.

The new track sees Kalliala and Haimala providing an industrial-tinged backdrop for an impassioned vocal performance from Lalita in both Spanish and English – check out the terrifying video below.

This is the second track released by the duo following their debut album, Another Life, with ‘AS Lose’ arriving earlier this year. Kalliala and Haimala will also present a brand new A/V show, ‘ANESTHESIA SCAMMER’, later this month, which is set to feature animatronics and A.I. poetry.

‘AS Acá’ is out now. Check out the cover art below.

