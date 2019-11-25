Ellen Allien shares new EP, La Música Es Dios

It’s the third release on the Berlin techno stalwart’s UFO Inc. label.

Ellen Allien has shared a new EP, La Música Es Dios.

The EP (which from Spanish translates to “Music is God”) is the latest release on the Berlin techno stalwart’s UFO Inc label. It features three tracks, including Allien’s second, more melancholy take on the title track and the skittering ‘Junge Sein’. Listen to the EP below.

<a href=”http://ellenallien.bandcamp.com/album/la-musica-es-dios”>La Musica Es Dios by Ellen Allien</a>



La Música Es Dios is the third release on UFO Inc. Allien, who also heads BPitch, launched the label earlier this year with her UFO EP, followed by an EP from Milton Bradley’s Alien Rain alias, The Arrival. UFO Inc. has also released two various-artist EPs featuring Regal, Works Unit, Shlømo and others.

In May, Allien released her eighth studio album, Alientronic, which includes the all-inclusive rave anthem ‘Free Society’. The LP was recently remixed by artists including Terence Fixmer, Fjaak and Hector Oaks.

La Música Es Dios is out now. Find the artwork and tracklist below, and also check out Allien’s FACT mix from this summer.

Tracklist:



01. ‘La Música Es Dios’

02. ‘Junge Sein’

03. ‘La Música Es Dios (Mix 2)’

