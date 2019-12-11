The three-way collaboration you never knew you needed.

Hyperdub continues with what has been a heroic series of celebrations of its 15th anniversary with a collaboration with streetwear label Maharishi and Danish headphone brand AIAIAI.

The London label’s mascot – the 3rd Ear Cat – appears on a selection of organic cotton T-shirts and travel waist bags designed for DJs, the latter of which come packaged with a pair of AIAIAI TMA-2 Modular DJ headphones.

The T-shirts will set you back €65, while the waist bag and headphone sets cost €305. The T-shirts are available in white, black and olive, while the bags come in either black or olive. Both will be available from 11AM GMT on Friday, December 13, via the Maharishi website.

Hyperdub boss Kode9 has put together a special mix to accompany the collection that he describes as “a sloppy drive by on the last 5 years or so of Hyperdub releases, channelling the maharishi spirit by fusing influences from east and west, north and south.” Listen below.

