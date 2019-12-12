Odete calls out ‘TO THOSE WHO ARE PARANOID, BROKEN, BORED’

Beautiful doom.

On the tail of the track’s lo-fi collaged music video, Lisbon’s Odete has shared her track ‘TO THOSE WHO ARE PARANOID, BROKEN, BORED’ for free download.

Helium-pitched songbird vocals, snatched fragments of guttural cries and a sweep of quick verses near the track’s end curiously chatter among Armageddon-type instrumentals.

This year, Odete appeared on Rádio Quântica’s IV compilation, Future Ethics’ Cicada Songs comp and released an album titled Amarração on local label Rotten \ Fresh.

Head to Odete’s Bandcamp for the file and click through the link below to hear another Odete track made in collaboration with DRVGジラ.



