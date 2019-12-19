Batu contributes to Rewind-Forward’s mix cassette series

Previous series contributors include Neek and Avon Terror Corps.
Batu has contributed the fifth mix cassette to Bristol music boutique Rewind-Forward’s ongoing series.
Described by the shop as a blend of “hypnotic rhythms, weirdo club bangers and pacey, abstract junglist steppers” the tape tops a stellar year for the producer that included an EP, False Reeds, on his own Timedance label and an announcement that he will curate a music festival, En Masse, to be held in Wales in June 2020.
RWDFWDMIX005 is out now. Head to the shop to grab the limited-edition cassette and revisit Batu’s own FACT mix below.
