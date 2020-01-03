Mr Mitch reworks Corona, Dru Hill, Eiffel 65 and Jade on Peace Dubs Vol. 3

“Tracks that previously existed only on SoundCloud and vinyl only releases. Plus one, previously unheard.”

Gobstopper label head Mr Mitch has shared the third installment of their Peace Dubs edit series.

The cut and stretched atmospheric ‘Peace Edits’ include takes on Jade’s ‘Don’t Walk Away’, Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue’, Dru Hill’s ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ and Corona’s ‘This is the Rhythm of the Night’, which, with its long ambient intro, funky synth line and psych-jam outro may be the collection’s highlight.

Mitch’s latest releases include Not Modular via PRESSURE, ‘Need More Fashion Friends’ / ‘Shirley Temple’ via Gobstopper and the self-released mix TECHNO DANCEHALL 2.



Peace Dubs Vol.3 is out now.

