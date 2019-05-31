Mr. Mitch returns with more techno dancehall on Not Modular

“Mutant dancehall, acid ragga, headf-ck bashment biz.”

Boxed founder and Gobstopper label head Mr. Mitch debuts on PRESSURE with a new EP.

‘Not Modular’ was lifted from the producer’s TECHNO DANCEHALL mix, which caught the attention of Kevin Martin, aka The Bug, when it was released at the end of last year. The futurist dancehall belter receives two remixes from The Bug which, in the words of Martin himself, encompass “mutant dancehall”, “acid ragga” and “headf-ck bashment”.

<a href="http://mrmitch.bandcamp.com/album/not-modular">Not Modular by Mr. Mitch</a>

The project follows the techno dancehall-inspired Need More Fashion Friends/Shirley Temple, which was released on Gobstopper earlier this month. It is the third release from PRESSURE in 2019, following JK Flesh’s In Your Pit E.P. and Ms Red’s The Four Bodies.

Not Modular drops on June 28 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art below.

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in May 2019