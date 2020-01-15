Watch FKA twigs perform at Valentino’s menswear fashion show

Fall/Winter 2020 has been blessed by twigs’ touch.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week is off to a dramatic start thanks to Valentino. The Italian luxury brand, led by Pierpaolo Piccioli, presented today (January 15) its Fall/Winter 2020 menswear collection with a special performance by FKA twigs.

The show took place inside the Galerie Courbe of the Grand Palais. Decked head-to-toe in elaborate lace and a bejeweled half-veil, twigs performed two songs, ‘mary magdalene’ and ‘cellophane’, accompanied by a pianist and cellist. Model Marc Forne captured a clip of the set on his Instagram:

Both songs come from twigs’ latest album, Magdalene, released this past November on Young Turks. ‘Cellophane’ is nominated for Best Music Video for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Watch Valentino’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2020 show in full below. (Skip ahead to 20 minutes for twigs’ performance.)

We are now streaming live from Paris the #ValentinoMenFW20 collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli. https://t.co/cbpEueD6HX — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) January 15, 2020

