Kaytranada’s ‘10%’ video is a groovy dance party

Plus, the producer has announced an upcoming North American tour.

Kaytranada has shared the music video for his recent single, ‘10%’ featuring Kali Uchis.

In the video, which was directed by Steven Isaac-Wilson, the Canadian artist hosts and DJs a retro dance party that, according to a press release, is a celebration of ball culture. Among the visual’s many highlights are a Soul Train line, lamé dresses, vests as shirts and feathered bangs à la Farrah Fawcett.

‘10%’ is the first single off BUBBA, Kaytranada’s recently released second album, which follows his acclaimed 2016 debut, 99.9%. Alongside Uchis, BUBBA also features appearances from Tinashe, VanJess, Masego, Pharrell Williams and more.

Kaytranada has also announced a forthcoming North American tour, which is set to take place from April to June 2020. Find those below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 7, at 10 AM local time.

