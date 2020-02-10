Danny Brown soundtracks Christopher John Rogers at New York Fashion Week

Rogers’ show ended with an instrumental version of the rapper’s track ‘Ain’t It Funny’.

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and this past Saturday (February 8), the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winning designer Christopher John Rogers presented his Fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection with 40 looks serving bright colors, pearlescent fabrics and exaggerated silhouettes.

A dance-heavy soundtrack, compiled by Skype Williams, matched the ebullient mood, with hints of FKA twigs, Dennis Ferrer’s ‘Hey Hey’, Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ and SBTRKT’s ‘New Dorp. New York’. The show’s biggest moment, of course, was its finale, soundtracked by Danny Brown via an instrumental version of the Detroit rapper’s ‘Ain’t It Funny’ from his 2016 album (and FACT favorite) Atrocity Exhibition.

Brown released his latest album uknowhatimsayin¿ this past September, and most recently shared the music video for his single ‘3 Tearz’ featuring Run The Jewels.

View a clip from the finale below, courtesy of Rogers’ Instagram, and also find Williams’ mix in full.

