MHYSA records a video from quarantine for ‘before the world ends’

A highly relatable ode to being horny in the face of global catastrophe.

MHYSA has released a DIY video, filmed in quarantine, for her track ‘before the world ends’, which is taken from her Hyperdub debut, NEVAEH.

‘before the world ends’ is an extremely timely and highly relatable ode to being overwhelmingly horny in the face of global catastrophe. MHYSA made the video entirely on her phone while in quarantine in her Brooklyn apartment.

NEVAEH is out now, on Hyperdub.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support MHYSA by buying her music from Bandcamp.

