Video I by I 21.04.20

Stephen Vitiello records the ghosts of Buffalo, New York on ‘Buffalo Bass Delay’

Recorded inside of a collection of 100-foot grain elevators.

As part of a 2003 artist’s residency in Buffalo, New York, multidisciplinary artist Stephen Vitiello was given access to the city’s historic grain elevators, affectionately known as Silo City. There he utilized the unique acoustic properties inside the structures to create Buffalo Bass Delay.

Referred to by architect Le Corbusier as “the magnificent FIRST FRUITS of a new age”, the grain elevators are an artifact of Buffalo’s industrious past. “Buffalo was the L.A. of 1900”, explains the late experimental filmmaker and drone pioneer Tony Conrad, who provides liner notes to Buffalo Bass Delay, “the first movies shot by electric lighting, houses by Frank Lloyd Wright, gateway to the West, and the most advanced transportation and industrial technologies of the day.”

Conrad describes the grain elevators as “huge honeycombs of vertical cylindrical shafts, each tube the size of a New York apartment and running from over a hundred feet high almost to the ground.”

The acoustic phenomena of echo, reverberance and delay found inside these structures are what Stephen Vitiello captures in his field recordings on Buffalo Bass Delay, the cultural memories of Buffalo’s past coalescing with the ghostly echoes of the city in 2005, when the piece was recorded

Buffalo Bass Delay, newly remastered by Lawrence English, arrives via Room40 on May 29 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: NONOTAK Studio transforms the Farol Santander in Porto Alegre, Brazil in ‘GIANTS’

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp