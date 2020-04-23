Featuring multi-instrumentalist Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, harpist Brandee Younger, violist Jessica McJunkins and many more.

Last year Kelsey Lu gave a special, one-off performance titled Propagate, featuring live renditions of tracks from her debut album, Blood.

Taking place in a house designed by Paul Williams, the first black American architect to become a member of the American Institute of Architects, the show saw Kelsey assembling a live band that included Flying Lotus-collaborator Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, harpist Brandee Younger, violist Jessica McJunkins and many more.

You can watch stunning live versions of ‘Foreign Car’ and ‘Pushin’ Against The Wind’ from the Propagate performance now, which feature incredible styling from Mindy Le Brock and clothes from up-and-coming African designers such as Super Yaya and Kenneth Ize.

Director: Allie Avital

Producer: Whitney Jackson

Director of Photography: Sonja Tsypin

Editor: Mike Cooley

Stylist: Mindy Le Brock

HMU: Nena Soul Fly

Musicians:

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

Jarvis Benson

Crystal Brooke

Shigeru Logan

Marlon Martinez

Bianca McClure

Jessica McJunkins

Karl Rubin

Krystal Smith

Keith Tutti

Brandee Younger

