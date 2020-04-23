Video I by I 23.04.20

Kelsey Lu shares Propagate live performances of ‘Foreign Car’ and ‘Pushin Against the Wind’

Featuring multi-instrumentalist Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, harpist Brandee Younger, violist Jessica McJunkins and many more.

Last year Kelsey Lu gave a special, one-off performance titled Propagate, featuring live renditions of tracks from her debut album, Blood.

Taking place in a house designed by Paul Williams, the first black American architect to become a member of the American Institute of Architects, the show saw Kelsey assembling a live band that included Flying Lotus-collaborator Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, harpist Brandee Younger, violist Jessica McJunkins and many more.

You can watch stunning live versions of ‘Foreign Car’ and ‘Pushin’ Against The Wind’ from the Propagate performance now, which feature incredible styling from Mindy Le Brock and clothes from up-and-coming African designers such as Super Yaya and Kenneth Ize.

Director: Allie Avital
Producer: Whitney Jackson
Director of Photography: Sonja Tsypin
Editor: Mike Cooley
Stylist: Mindy Le Brock
HMU: Nena Soul Fly
Musicians:
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Jarvis Benson
Crystal Brooke
Shigeru Logan
Marlon Martinez
Bianca McClure
Jessica McJunkins
Karl Rubin
Krystal Smith
Keith Tutti
Brandee Younger

