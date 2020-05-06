MAGA channels the fury of the Chilean protests on ‘Calma’

All the profits from the track will go to the Brigada Cascos Rojos, an independent aid squad set up to help those affected by the riots.

Chilean producer MAGA channels the fury of the civil protests taking place throughout Chile in the moody visual from Juegos Artificiales for their new track, ‘Calma’.

“On October 18 the riot became an antidote for the Chilean people waking up from a long neoliberal nightmare”, explains MAGA. “The burden of uncertainty, the pain in the skin and the frustration from the dictator’s mockery can only be quenched by resistance.”

“We tell ourselves again and again: keep calm, breathe, and go out, take to the streets, this isn’t over yet.”

‘Calma’ is out now on Salviatek.

