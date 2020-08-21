Video I by I 21.08.20

100 gecs share video for ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ (Remix), featuring Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger

A feverish chase through the fantasy world and vibrant lore of 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues.

100 gecs soundtrack a nightmarish cat and mouse chase in the video for ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ (Remix)’, a highlight from their recent remix album 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, featuring Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger.

The sneaky rat and rabid mushroom from the album’s iconic cover art, featuring artwork from Darío Alva, appear in animated form, high-tailing it through a twisted fantasy landscape.

‘hand crushed by a mallet’ (Remix)’ is the third single to be released by 100 gecs from 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, following similarly deranged visuals for ‘stupid horse (Remix)’, featuring GFOTY and Count Baldor, as well as ‘gec 2 Ü (Remix)’, featuring Dorian Electra.

1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues is out now.

Watch next: Patch Notes – Nik Void

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp