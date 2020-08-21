A feverish chase through the fantasy world and vibrant lore of 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues.

100 gecs soundtrack a nightmarish cat and mouse chase in the video for ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ (Remix)’, a highlight from their recent remix album 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, featuring Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger.

The sneaky rat and rabid mushroom from the album’s iconic cover art, featuring artwork from Darío Alva, appear in animated form, high-tailing it through a twisted fantasy landscape.

‘hand crushed by a mallet’ (Remix)’ is the third single to be released by 100 gecs from 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, following similarly deranged visuals for ‘stupid horse (Remix)’, featuring GFOTY and Count Baldor, as well as ‘gec 2 Ü (Remix)’, featuring Dorian Electra.

1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues is out now.

