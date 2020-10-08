Video I by I 08.10.20

Mary Lattimore debuts Silver Ladders album with visual score by Rachael Pony Cassells

Lattimore, Cassells and collaborator Neil Halstead also participate in a live Q&A about the album and score.

Los Angeles-based harpist Mary Lattimore provided one of 2018’s dreamiest ambient albums with Hundreds of Days, developed during a two-month residency at the Headlands Center for the Arts in Marin, California. The follow-up album, Silver Ladders – which is released on October 9 on Ghostly International – was recorded under quite different circumstances, in the Cornwall studio of Slowdive guitarist and producer Neil Halstead, just before lockdown.

In celebration of the album’s release on Ghostly International, Lattimore and her collaborators Halstead and Rachael Pony Cassells join Fact to present the Silver Ladders Visual Score. Created by Cassells, the film pairs striking imagery with every song on Lattimore’s new album, acting as an extension of the music itself and a window into the world of Silver Ladders. Debuting on YouTube at 12pm PDT on October 8, the livestream event includes a chat room Q&A with the three artists.

“When I first listened to Silver Ladders, I was struck that for me it seemed to dive down into many layers of such deep grief – from the micro to the macro,” says Cassells. “That perhaps Mary had tapped into the currents of the many waves of grief that would overwhelm us all in 2020. It also made me think of teenage angst, so often cynically disregarded by adults, but what I see as a very authentic and natural reaction to the transition from childhood to awakening to realise the true horrors of the world – the way we treat the earth and one another.”

“In creating the visual score, I wanted to allow Mary’s music its rightful place to lead and to support it but not overwhelm with visual narrative. The images and edit were created very intuitively. Mary and I were an isolation pod, and this was I think for both of us our first times leaving LA and the confines of our homes for many months.”

“This score will always be a document of this very isolated and strange moment in time,” Cassells continues. “Mary and I journeyed up and down the California coastline finding echoes of Cornwall in the landscape and symbols of grief and mourning we had discussed already present and washing up on the Maverick’s beach shorelines.”

Lattimore and Cassells are close friends in Los Angeles, so the experience of creating the visual score was very personal. “Visiting lighthouses and strange wild California beaches with Rachael for the sake of filming was the highlight of this pandemic quarantine, little mini COVID-safe escapes with a mission, a dear bud, a mask, a camera and a harp,” Lattimore says. “Her vision and sincere connection to the record drew real magic when crafting this visual score. I’m so lucky to know such an artist.”

Pre-order Silver Ladders at Bandcamp.

Watch next: Against The Clock: Mary Lattimore

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp