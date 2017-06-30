Straight From The Bedroom is a new mix series from Anthoney Hart, aka Basic Rhythm and Imaginary Forces. Each month, Hart will raid his record collection to piece together a picture of the pirate radio era, rolling through hardcore, jungle, techno and eventually drum & bass.

Last month, Anthoney Hart (aka Basic Rhythm) went through his weighty collection of 12″s and dubplates to put together a picture of 1990, focusing on early bleep techno, hardcore and proto-jungle sounds.

This time, Hart shifts his focus to 1991, kicking off with Kromozone’s ‘The Rush’ and 4 Hero’s genre-defining classic ‘Mr. Kirk’s Nightmare’ before running headfirst into a jumble of chopped breaks, chipmunked vocals, bleepy stabs and, of course, sampled piano.

If you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia before the weekend hits – let Basic Rhythm provide an accurate portrait of ’91 ‘ardkore, straight from the bedroom.

