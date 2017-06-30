Basic Rhythm

Listen to Basic Rhythm’s new mix of hardcore, techno and jungle from 1991

By , Jun 30 2017

Illustration by: William Kingett

Straight From The Bedroom is a new mix series from Anthoney Hart, aka Basic Rhythm and Imaginary Forces. Each month, Hart will raid his record collection to piece together a picture of the pirate radio era, rolling through hardcore, jungle, techno and eventually drum & bass.

Last month, Anthoney Hart (aka Basic Rhythm) went through his weighty collection of 12″s and dubplates to put together a picture of 1990, focusing on early bleep techno, hardcore and proto-jungle sounds.

This time, Hart shifts his focus to 1991, kicking off with Kromozone’s ‘The Rush’ and 4 Hero’s genre-defining classic ‘Mr. Kirk’s Nightmare’ before running headfirst into a jumble of chopped breaks, chipmunked vocals, bleepy stabs and, of course, sampled piano.

If you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia before the weekend hits – let Basic Rhythm provide an accurate portrait of ’91 ‘ardkore, straight from the bedroom.

Listen next: Hear Straight From The Bedroom, Basic Rhythm’s new pirate radio mix series

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Listen to Straight From The Bedroom, Basic Rhythm’s new pirate radio mix series

May 12 2017

Listen to Basic Rhythm's new pirate radio mix series on FACT
Imaginary Forces’s Anthoney J. Hart announces second Basic Rhythm album The Basics

Mar 21 2017

Imaginary Forces's Anthoney J. Hart announces second Basic...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+