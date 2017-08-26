Celebrate Christmas in August with these LuckyMe advent calendars available again for download

Over fifty free tracks.

LuckyMe loves the holidays. Hudson Mohawke delivers one of the finest slow jams mix every year on Valentine’s Day the label has been giving us holiday cheer with a free-download advent calendar during Christmas.

Today, four months before Christmas, they’ve uploaded three years of archived advent calendars (2014-16). The collections feature songs form Baauer, Four Tet, Rustie, Jacques Greene, Sampha, How to Dress Well, Claude Speeeed, and Evian Christ. Check ’em out here.

Read next: Netflix and trill: Baauer on getting back to rap, recovering from ‘Harlem Shake’ and why he can’t turn off The Office

