Carter Tutti Void return for third and final album, Triumvirate

Listen to a foreboding new track, ‘t3.5’, now.

Carter Tutti Void, the industrial supergroup comprised of Chris Carter, Cosey Fanni Tutti and Factory Floor’s Nik Void will come together for the last time on Triumvirate, their third and final album.

Recorded, produced and mastered at Carter and Tutti’s Studio47 in Norfolk, the album’s six tracks began life as rhythms laid down by Carter, on top of which Tutti and Void were able to improvise with live vocals and instrumentation.

The group’s last collaborative release was 2015’s f(x). Last year Chris Carter released his first solo album in 18 years, Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Vol. 1 and earlier this year Cosey Fanni Tutti released TUTTI, her first album since 1982.

Triumvirate arrives on August 30 via Conspiracy International and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘T3.2’

02. ‘T3.3’

03. ‘T3.4’

04. ‘T3.5’

05. ‘T3.1’

06. ‘T3.6’

