Justin Broadrick and Kevin Martin join forces as Zonal for new EP

The producers’ first collaboration since Techno Animal.

Justin Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh) and Kevin Martin (The Bug, King Midas Sound) will join forces as Zonal, their first collaboration since the duo’s late ’90s / early ’00s project Techno Animal.

First up is a self-titled EP on Relapse Records featuring two tracks, ‘Cage Version’ and ‘No Version’. Listen to both now.

Relapse Records have also announced a comprehensive reissue of the Techno Animal back catalogue, with more details on the releases coming soon.

Kevin Martin has had prolific year so far, debuting on Room40 with a new album, Sirens, reuniting with Roger Robinson for a new King Midas Sound album and releasing projects from Mr. Mitch and Miss Red on his own imprint, Pressure.

Zonal is out now.

Read next: Artists pick their favourite Kevin Martin records