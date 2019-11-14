Joy Orbison and Overmono team up on new 12″, Bromley / Still Moving

Joy O + Overmono = Joy Overmono.

Joy Orbison and Overmono (Truss and Tessela) have collaborated on a new 12″ for XL Recordings, Bromley / Still Moving.

Lead track ‘Bromley’, according to a press release, is named after the rural London borough where Overmono’s studio is located. You can listen to it below.

Both parties have separately shared new music this year. Overmono released a new EP, Poly011, earlier this month on their Poly Kicks label, while Orbison dropped a collection of “killer vocal loops” for Poly Kicks’ 50 Locked Grooves series as well as a new EP, Slipping, for his label Hinge Finger.

Bromley / Still Moving will be released on November 22 via XL Recordings.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bromley’

02. ‘Still Moving’