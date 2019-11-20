Sharda debuts on Local Action with Champagne Circuits EP

High-octane, euphoric garage tracks from one of the scene’s leading lights.
Next up on Local Action is a new EP from the elusive Sharda.
Champagne Circuits is a six-track collection of high-octane, garage belters from one of the scene’s key players. The first single, ‘Ravecity Riverfront’, sounds like a pilled-up Mario Kart outtake – listen now.
This year the producer released several projects on Conducta’s Kiwi Rekords, including the Peace & Love EP and contributions to the Ripe ‘n’ Ready label compilation, as well as the Kiwi Krush and The Kiwi Manifesto compilations.
Champagne Circuits arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now, alongside a line of racing-inspired merch. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Ravecity Riverfront’
02. ‘Alpine’
03. ‘Tunnel Vision’
04. ‘Replay’
05. ‘Memory’
06. ‘Rowdy Boy Ringroad’
