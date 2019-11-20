Sharda debuts on Local Action with Champagne Circuits EP

High-octane, euphoric garage tracks from one of the scene’s leading lights.

Next up on Local Action is a new EP from the elusive Sharda.

Champagne Circuits is a six-track collection of high-octane, garage belters from one of the scene’s key players. The first single, ‘Ravecity Riverfront’, sounds like a pilled-up Mario Kart outtake – listen now.

<a href="http://djsharda.bandcamp.com/album/champagne-circuits">Champagne Circuits by Sharda</a>

This year the producer released several projects on Conducta’s Kiwi Rekords, including the Peace & Love EP and contributions to the Ripe ‘n’ Ready label compilation, as well as the Kiwi Krush and The Kiwi Manifesto compilations.

Champagne Circuits arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now, alongside a line of racing-inspired merch. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ravecity Riverfront’

02. ‘Alpine’

03. ‘Tunnel Vision’

04. ‘Replay’

05. ‘Memory’

06. ‘Rowdy Boy Ringroad’

