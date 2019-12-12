Stream an extended version of Solange’s performance art film When I Get Home

Watch the self-directed film in full below.

Solange has released an extended version of her “interdisciplinary performance art film” When I Get Home.



The film was originally released as a 33-minute-long cut this past March alongside her fourth album of the same name.

As Rolling Stone reports, the longer director’s cut includes a new credits sequence soundtracked by a previously unreleased track, ‘Dreams (Demo/2)’, an iterative version of the album’s seventh song ‘Dreams’.

Filmed in her home state of Texas, it features directorial contributions from Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite and Ray Tintori.

The release comes after the artist’s multi-day Bridge-s event at Los Angeles’ Getty Center Museum.

