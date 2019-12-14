Oakland’s Ghost Ship tragedy to be depicted by CBS show

The news has sparked angry responses from the local music community and beyond.

A proposed CBS TV show or movie about 2016’s tragic Ghost Ship fire is in the works.

Husband-wife author team Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman have signed a multi-year production deal with CBS Television Studios that will include the Ghost Ship project. It’s still in the early stages of development, according to KQED.

The news of a potential TV drama about the deadly Oakland fire, which claimed 36 lives during a 100% Silk showcase in December 2016, has been met with protest from victims’ families, friends and the electronic music community.

yes they're planning to make a Ghost Ship CBS TV show. yes it's disgusting and NOT A SINGLE bay area local has been contacted, nor anyone from the scene consulted. mad? email co-producer ayeletwaldman@gmail.com — ask nicely ☯️ (@djasknicely) December 14, 2019

will just say it here. nobody in our small community wants to relive that tragedy on cbs of all places. thanks. — Brandon Nickell (@brandon_nickell) December 12, 2019

Tw. Ghost Ship. Please don't do this. These are not your stories to tell, no one affected wants this show. It is exploitative and offensive. https://t.co/Mwbc9eemS3 @michaelchabon @ayeletw @cbs — Androgynous Boo (@tristancrane) December 13, 2019

Waldman and Chabon have since responded on Twitter, suggesting that the series or movie will be based on Elizabeth Weil’s sympathetic New York Times Magazine profile of Max Harris. Harris, who was acting creative director at Ghost Ship, was facing 39 years in prison on involuntary manslaughter charges. In September, he was acquitted of all charges.

Just to clarify: The Ghost Ship project will be adapted by journalist Elizabeth Weil, based on her own reporting. @ayeletw and I are producing it, under the terms of an overall agreement with CBS Studios that is not for any one story or project in particular. — Michael Chabon (@michaelchabon) December 11, 2019

We are grateful to those who have reached out to us regarding our option of The NY Times Magazine piece about the Ghost Ship fire. We hear what you are saying, and take it very seriously. This project is in the earliest stage of development… (1/2) — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) December 12, 2019

Ghost Ship warehouse operator Derick Almena will be retried on multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter next March. [via RA]

Read next: In the mainstream media, “rave” is a loaded term – the Ghost Ship community deserve better