Refraction Festival x Fact: Tawiah + Myrrh

Fact presents the opening performance from the new online festival.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup, starting with the festival’s opening performance by London-based singer Tawiah, developed in collaboration with spatial artist Myrrh.

Tawiah is a London-based singer who takes influences from R&B, soul, gospel and electronic music. Her debut album, Starts Again, arrived last year on First Word Records, and she has collaborated in the past with artists including Kindness, Blood Orange and Zed Bias.

Look out for more sets from Refraction on Fact over the next few weeks, including a set from Marcellus Pittman with Clips Co-op after this performance ends.

Find the rest of the Refraction streaming schedule at the festival website and find virtual passes at DICE. All shows are free to watch, but donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

Refraction Festival is presented by Generate, an mobile photo and video editing app for creatives.

