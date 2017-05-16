Electronic pioneer Raymond Scott’s unreleased music collected on new 3LP set

A decade’s worth of music from the legendary electronic composer.

Early electronic music composer Raymond Scott will have a treasure trove of essential and extremely rare recordings collected on the new release Three Willow Park: Electronic Music from Inner Space, 1961-1971 out June 30 via Basta Music.

From soundtracking Looney Tunes to inventing early synthesizers to releasing the classic

(and recently reissued) Soothing Sounds For Baby series, Scott’s electronic music was famously ahead of its time and touched on sounds like techno and ambient music decades before those terms even existed.

Three Willow Park compiles 61 tracks cataloging Scott’s work at his New York-based Willow Park Center studio up to 1971 when he left for Los Angeles to work for Motown. Many of the tracks feature Scott’s own inventions such as the Electronium and Clavivox synthesizers and capture a musician unimaginably ahead of his time.

Below you can listen to the gorgeous ‘Portofino’, a track Scott produced for the BBC documentary The Century of the Self, and one of the many highlights included.