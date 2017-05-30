Waxwork announce Evil Dead 2 anniversary soundtrack release

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The 1980s cult-classic returns to vinyl.

Soundtrack specialist Waxwork Records has announced the 30th Anniversary soundtrack release of the 1987 horror classic, Evil Dead 2.

Available in both “Ash” (blended Blood Red, Blue, and Brown Swirl) and “Oldsmobile Delta 88” (Yellow) vinyl, the deluxe edition will also feature new artwork by Justin Erickson on 11” x 11” printed inserts and outer gatefold.

Composed by Joseph Loduca, who also scored the other films in the Evil Dead trilogy, the release is another in a long line of cult-horror soundtrack releases from Waxwork, including The Exorcist and The Babadook earlier this year.

Take a look at more pictures from the release below and order it here.