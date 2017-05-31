Darq E Freaker collects emerging London sounds on new mixtape featuring 67 and Kojey Radical

“It definitely reflects the sounds of London 2017.”

Grime producer Darq E Freaker has executive produced a new mixtape that showcases the strength of London’s music scene in 2017.

Made in collaboration with Red Bull Studios and photography duo Places+Faces, the mixtape features London drill crew 67, spoken word poet and musician Kojey Radical and West London MC Scrufizzer. Ciesay of Places+Faces has stated that “it definitely reflects the sounds of London 2017”, explaining: “When other countries, especially the States, think of the UK music scene, they’re either looking at grime or the UK drill music and not really noticing that there’s another style of music which has similarities to music coming from the States, but is also our own sound.”

Darq E Freaker, Daniel OG, Danny Seth, Lancey Foux and more will be launching the mixtape with a party at East London’s Studio Spaces on June 8.

Hear Daniel OG, Benny Mails, Cravemoore and Kasien’s posse cut ‘What’s Next?’ and check the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Daniel OG, Lancey Foux, Danny Seth & Pearl – ‘Hot’

02. Pearl & Kojey Radical – ‘Safehouse’

03. Slowthai – ‘CSM’

04. Oscar Worldpeace, Daniel OG & Ragz Originale – ‘PRS Check Flow’

05. Slowthai, Scrufizzer & Peigh – ‘No Love Ting’

06. Fredwave & Jeshi – ‘Care’

07. Lancey Foux, Danny Seth, Kasien & Wonder – ‘Covered In Fire’

08. Cravemoore – ‘Crybaby’

09. Kasien & Wonder – ‘Way Up’

10. Daniel OG, Benny Mails, Cravemoore & Kasien – ‘What’s Next?’

11. 67 – ‘First Degree’

12. Daniel OG, Benny Mails, Ty$on & Sam Wise – ‘BMX’

