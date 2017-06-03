Aphex Twin releases exclusive Field Day vinyl (that is already sold out)

By , Jun 3 2017

Image via: Crack Magazine

Get thee to Discogs!

Aphex Twin released a limited edition 12″ at Field Day, selling out before the festival hardly made a dent in the day. (He did the same at Day For Night in Houston at the end of last year and the vinyl was on Discogs almost immediately. Savages!)

As Crack points out, the record came in an unmarked chartreuse sleeve and was sold out by 2pm. You won’t have to have too much AFX FOMO, though. NTS will be live-streaming the set (with video) later today.

Image via: Crack Magazine

