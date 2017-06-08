Plus interviews with her colleagues and collaborators.

In honor of Radiophonic Workshop and Doctor Who composer Delia Derbyshire, Reform Radio has aired a tribute episode featuring never-before-heard music from the electronic pioneer’s vast archive.

In addition to Derbyshire’s music, the broadcast features interviews with Doctor Who director Waris Hussein, fellow Who and Radiophonic Workshop composer Mark Ayres, producer Paul White, The Delian Mode filmmaker Kara Blake and more.

The special also includes music from Derbyshire-inspired artists such as Danny Brown, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib (who have all sampled her work) before concluding with a live jam from Caro C using the samples of the composer.

Earlier this year, it was announced Derbyshire’s entire archive will be digitized including “working notes and sketches from her days at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, sound cue sheets from Doctor Who, 267 audio tapes, newspaper cuttings clipped by Delia [and] her old school notebooks”.

Listen to the broadcast here and watch Caro C’s performance below.