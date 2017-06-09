Listen to SZA’s debut album Ctrl

The long-awaited LP features Kendrick Lamar.

SZA’s debut album has finally landed.

Ctrl features previously released single ‘Drew Barrymore’ and guests including TDE labelmates Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad.

SZA has called the LP a concept album about control. “I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I’ve craved it my whole life. I couldn’t really arrive at it and now, I’m not really looking to arrive at it anymore,” she told Rap-Up recently.

“I’m just happy to be present. It’s weird. If you try to control a future moment, it’s impossible. There’s no such thing as control anyway. It’s just a concept, a word, a fantasy. But if you focus on the way you feel in the now and what you do with the now, I feel like it leads to having true control in the future.”

Stream Ctrl via Spotify or Apple Music and check out the artwork below.