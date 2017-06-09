Listen to SZA’s debut album Ctrl

By , Jun 9 2017

The long-awaited LP features Kendrick Lamar.

SZA’s debut album has finally landed.

Ctrl features previously released single ‘Drew Barrymore’ and guests including TDE labelmates Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad.

SZA has called the LP a concept album about control. “I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I’ve craved it my whole life. I couldn’t really arrive at it and now, I’m not really looking to arrive at it anymore,” she told Rap-Up recently.

“I’m just happy to be present. It’s weird. If you try to control a future moment, it’s impossible. There’s no such thing as control anyway. It’s just a concept, a word, a fantasy. But if you focus on the way you feel in the now and what you do with the now, I feel like it leads to having true control in the future.”

Stream Ctrl via Spotify or Apple Music and check out the artwork below.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

SZA and Travis Scott get cozy in the video for ‘Love Galore’ directed by Nabil

Apr 27 2017

SZA and Travis Scott get cozy in the video for 'Love Galore'...
Stream Fade to Mind boss Kingdom’s debut album Tears in the Club

Feb 17 2017

Stream Fade to Mind boss Kingdom's debut album Tears in the Club

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+